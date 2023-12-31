Purdy humbly reflects on breaking 49ers' single-season passing record

It seems like Brock Purdy makes history every time he steps onto the football field.

His latest feat in San Francisco's 27-10 Week 17 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday at FedExField undoubtedly was his biggest to date.

Purdy passed former 49ers quarterback Jeff Garcia (4,278 yards) for the most passing yards in franchise history in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win. With 230 passing yards against the Commanders, Purdy now has 4,280 on the 2023 NFL season with the potential to add to his record if he and other starters play in the Week 18 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium.

In speaking to reporters after the game, Purdy reflected on setting the record and humbly credited his teammates and the organization for his success this season.

"It's an honor to be able to come into an organization with the rich history this place has and obviously be able to break a record like that," Purdy said. "To me, just the human side of it, it's cool. I was just a little kid dreaming of playing in the NFL and to be able to do something like that ... man, I've got to say it's a testament to the team that I have around me. The dudes I get to throw the ball to, the guys on defense, special teams, our coaches, the organization.

"Everything's been so good for me to come in and they've allowed me to have success. So it's a testament to everyone around me and I'm very thankful."

Purdy's two touchdown passes against the Commanders give him 31 on the season, which is tied with Joe Montana and Jeff Garcia for the fourth-most in franchise history. Steve Young holds the record and the top two spots with 36 and 35 in 1998 and 1994, respectively. Garcia has the third-most with 32 in 2001.

With San Francisco clinching the NFC's No. 1 playoff seed Sunday, it remains to be seen if Purdy and most of the 49ers' starters will play in the regular-season finale against the Rams next weekend.

If Purdy does play, he'll have an opportunity to inch closer to another record.

