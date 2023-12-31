Purdy becomes 49ers' single-season passing yards record-holder

Brock Purdy, the No. 262 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, now is No. 1 on the 49ers’ single-season passing chart.

The quarterback’s 5-yard pass to tight end George Kittle near the goal line in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Washington Commanders gave him 4,280 yards on the season, vaulting him over Jeff Garcia, who threw for 4,278 yards in 2000, atop the franchise’s single-season list.

Purdy entered the game just 229 yards away from setting the record, but it appeared he might need another week to do it, until he hit Brandon Aiyuk down the right sideline for a 38-yard gain to start the fourth quarter.

Purdy capped that drive with a scramble-fueled TD strike to Aiyuk, and then passed Garcia's franchise record on San Francisco's next drive.

Purdy finished 22-of-28 passing for 230 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions for a 124.7 passer rating, making him just the fifth player in NFL history to record a 120-plus mark in eight or more games in a season. Aaron Rodgers (10 games in 2020), Tom Brady (eight in 2007), Philip Rivers (eight in 2008) and Matt Ryan (eight in 2016) also accomplished that feat.

Brady, Rodgers and Ryan each won NFL MVP honors in the seasons in which they did it. Purdy could, too -- his four-interception meltdown on Christmas notwithstanding -- as he has fashioned one of the best seasons ever played by a 49ers quarterback.

Purdy’s big-play ability allowed him to become the 49ers’ record-holder in his 16th game and start of the season. He entered Sunday's game with an NFL-best 9.7 yards per pass attempt and 14.2 yards per completion, and also led the league in passer rating (112.2) and passing touchdown percentage (7.0).

Purdy also could become the first QB in NFL history to post seven games with a passer rating of 130 or higher in a season, if he goes over that mark in next week's regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Rams. Right now, Purdy is tied with Rodgers (2011 and 2020), Tony Romo (2014), Ryan Tannehill (2019) and Russell Wilson (2019) with six such games in 2023.

Most importantly to Purdy, though, the 49ers won the NFC West title under his stewardship, and now own the conference’s No. 1 playoff seed and the bye week that comes with it. Purdy hopes it’s all just the start for him and San Francisco.