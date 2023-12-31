What we learned as Purdy, Aiyuk power 49ers' crucial win vs. Commanders

BOX SCORE

LANDOVER, Md. — The 49ers allowed the lowly Washington Commanders to hang around for a while Sunday before finally slamming the door in the second half and, in the process, claiming the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed.

It wasn’t a dominating performance, but the 49ers made enough plays at key times en route to a crucial 27-10 victory on New Year’s Eve at FedExField.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward supplied one of the big plays when he picked off Washington quarterback Sam Howell’s pass at the San Francisco 2-yard line early in the fourth quarter to enable the 49ers to maintain a comfortable lead. The 49ers then drove the length of the field to put the game away on a Brandon Aiyuk touchdown catch.

The 49ers improved to 12-4 and, with the Philadelphia Eagles’ stunning loss to the Arizona Cardinals completed just minutes afterward, will be the NFC’s top seed, with the accompanying playoff bye week.

Here are three takeaways from the 49ers’ Week 17 win over the now-4-12 Commanders:

Purdy’s bounce-back game

It wasn’t a spectacular showing for Brock Purdy, but it was a heck of a lot better than the last time he took the field.

The quarterback had a game more in line with what he has done since taking over last year as the 49ers’ starter.

And he needed it.

Purdy was coming back off the worst game of his career, in which he threw four interceptions in a 33-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.

Purdy put this game out of reach in the fourth quarter when he scrambled to buy time, directed Aiyuk to move into an open space in the end zone, then delivered a strike for a 17-yard touchdown.

The play gave the 49ers a 27-10 lead with 9:20 remaining.

The 49ers’ offense didn’t produce many big plays, and Purdy didn’t have to work hard for his first-quarter TD throw, completing a shovel pass to wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who turned upfield for a 2-yard scoring “reception.”

Purdy completed 22 of 28 passes for 230 yards, setting a record along the way. He became the 49ers’ single-season passing leader, surpassing Jeff Garcia’s record of 4,278 yards in 2000.

More importantly, he avoided the critical giveaways that plagued him on Christmas night against the Ravens.

Mitchell steps in for McCaffrey

Running back Elijah Mitchell has been a productive back when he gets on the field for the 49ers. His problem is that he hasn’t been able to remain healthy for long stretches of time.

On Sunday, Mitchell was called up with Christian McCaffrey nursing issues with both legs. McCaffrey exited in the second half with a calf injury, the team reported, and Mitchell responded with seven carries for 40 yards on the 49ers’ first drive of the second half.

Mitchell’s 2-yard touchdown run with 5:44 remaining in the third quarter gave the 49ers a 20-10 lead.

McCaffrey was unavailable, as he appeared bothered by an issue with the upper quad or hip flexor on his left side. After entering for one carry, he exited with his right calf giving him problems.

Mitchell’s touchdown was his first of the season. His only two touchdowns in 2022 came in the season finale against the Arizona Cardinals.

Mitchell missed 18 games the past two seasons due to injuries. As a rookie in 2021, he was sidelined for five games and still managed to gain 963 yards rushing with five touchdowns.

Wrapping up the NFC

The 49ers took care of business on Sunday and also received a lot of help in clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

The turn of events around the NFL renders the Week 18 game against the Los Angeles Rams as completely meaningless for the 49ers.

The 49ers close out the regular season next week at Levi’s Stadium in a game that could have playoff or seeding implications for the Rams.

The 49ers wrap up the top seed with a 12-4 record. As the top team in the NFC, the 49ers earn home-field advantage in the playoffs and a much-needed first-round bye.

They needed some help entering Week 17, and they got it.

The Detroit Lions dropped out of contention for the No. 1 overall seed with their controversial 20-19 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night.

Then, the Arizona Cardinals stunned the Philadelphia Eagles with a 35-31 defeat on Sunday. The Eagles entered Sunday as the only team that could have knocked the 49ers from the top spot in the NFC.

The 49ers are now in a position to be able to rest some of their players. And they avoid a critical game against the Rams, who have been one of the hottest teams in the NFL. The Rams have six wins in their last seven games. Their only loss during that stretch came in overtime at Baltimore.

