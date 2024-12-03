Four 49ers stars lead Pro Bowl fan voting at their positions

The 49ers likely will have some Pro Bowl selections despite being 5-7 and crawling to the 2024 NFL season’s finish line.

The league shared the first fan voting returns Monday, and four of San Francisco’s stars are in good shape to represent the NFC in Orlando.

Tight end George Kittle, linebacker Fred Warner, edge rusher Nick Bosa and fullback Kyle Juszczyk all led their conference in voting for their respective positions.

Kittle, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, has caught 50 passes for 649 yards and eight touchdowns in 10 of the 49ers’ 12 games this season. Bosa, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, has collected 36 tackles, seven sacks and a forced fumble, also playing in 10 games thus far. Warner, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, has collected 88 tackles, four forced fumbles and a sack over 12 games. And Juszczyk, an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, has posted 139 all-purpose yards and a touchdown on 18 touches over 12 games.

San Francisco is far from where it wants to be as a team. Individually, though, the 49ers’ usual stars have been productive, which isn’t surprising given last season’s long list of San Francisco Pro Bowl honorees.

After voting concluded in 2023, the 49ers had nine players selected for last season’s Pro Bowl: defensive lineman Javon Hargrave, running back Christian McCaffrey, quarterback Brock Purdy, cornerback Charvarius Ward, offensive tackle Trent Williams, Kittle, Warner, Bosa and Juszczyk.

San Francisco also had 13 alternates: wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel Sr., defensive linemen Arik Armstead and Chase Young, offensive linemen Aaron Banks, Jake Brendel and Colton McKivitz, linebackers Oren Burks and Dre Greenlaw, cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, long snapper Taybor Pepper. and punter Mitch Wishnowsky.

Impressively, none had the chance to play in the Pro Bowl because the 49ers reached Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs -- but we know how that went.

The 2024 season is far from over, even for San Francisco. It will be interesting to see how many 49ers end up making the game, and if this season, the Faithful actually will see their favorites play in Orlando.

San Francisco and its fans, though, probably hope they can bypass the game in favor of a Vince Lombardi Trophy.

