Purdy becomes 49ers' first Pro Bowl QB in over two decades

SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy on Wednesday was chosen to the NFC Pro Bowl team, becoming the first 49ers quarterback in two decades to earn the honor.

Purdy was one of nine 49ers to be named to the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games. He was one of eight players selected as starters and also led all NFL players in fan voting with 451,864 ballots cast in his favor.

Running back Christian McCaffrey, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, tight end George Kittle and left tackle Trent Williams joined Purdy as the 49ers’ offensive players chosen to the Pro Bowl as starters.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Defensive end Nick Bosa, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, linebacker Fred Warner and cornerback Charvarius Ward were selected from the 49ers' defense. Bosa, Warner and Ward were chosen as starters.

Squad is up!



Congratulations to our 2024 Pro Bowlers 👏 pic.twitter.com/JYrjP2g3Yf — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 4, 2024

Purdy's recognition is another incredible development in his story since entering the NFL as the 262nd and final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He wrapped up a record-setting season after undergoing significant offseason elbow surgery. Purdy sustained a torn elbow ligament in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles last January.

Purdy will not play in the 49ers’ regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan announced on Wednesday. The 49ers wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs with one game remaining in the regular season.

Purdy will finish the season as the NFL’s leader with a 113.0 passer rating, which breaks the franchise record of 112.8 previously set by Hall of Famer Steve Young in 1994. Young was named NFL MVP that season.

Purdy is the first 49ers quarterback since Jeff Garcia in 2002 to be named to the Pro Bowl. Last week, Purdy broke Garcia’s single-season record for passing yards and finishes his first full season as the starter with 4,280 yards passing.

Ward, a sixth-year professional, also was chosen to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career. He fully emerged as the 49ers’ lockdown cornerback and registered a career-best five interceptions in 2023. He also leads the NFL with 23 passes broken up.

McCaffrey, named to his third Pro Bowl and first with the 49ers, will finish the season as the top rusher in the NFL with 1,459 yards on the ground. McCaffrey also added 67 receptions for 564 yards and scored a total of 21 touchdowns (14 rushing, seven receiving).

He will sit out the 49ers’ final regular-season game to allow a mild calf strain to completely recover.

Los Angeles running back Kyren Williams is No. 2 in the NFL with 1,144 yards rushing, and Rams coach Sean McVay announced Williams will not play against the 49ers this Sunday.

Juszczyk has made the NFC Pro Bowl team in all seven seasons since he signed with the 49ers as a free agent in 2017. He was named to the AFC Pro Bowl team in 2016, his final season with the Baltimore Ravens.

Kittle was named to the Pro Bowl for the fifth time in seven NFL seasons. Kittle went over the 1,000-yard mark for the third time in his career. He has 65 catches for 1,020 yards and six touchdowns.

Williams makes it to the Pro Bowl for the 11th time in his career.

Bosa was selected to his fourth Pro Bowl, as he leads the 49ers with 10.5 sacks. He was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year last season after leading the league with 18.5 sacks.

Hargrave, the 49ers’ top free-agent acquisition this past offseason, was named to the second Pro Bowl of his eight-year career, while Warner was selected to the Pro Bowl for the third time in his career.

Wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, and linebacker Dre Greenlaw, could be considered the most worthy 49ers players who were not selected to the Pro Bowl.

Center Jake Brendel and long-snapper Taybor Pepper are the only 49ers chosen as first alternates.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast