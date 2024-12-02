49ers to place McCaffrey on season-ending IR with PCL injury

Christian McCaffrey's 2024 NFL season is over.

After the star running back left San Francisco's 35-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Highmark Stadium with what later was revealed to be a potentially season-ending PCL injury, coach Kyle Shanahan made the news official on Monday.

In speaking to reporters on a conference call, Shanahan revealed that McCaffrey's PCL injury will not require surgery, but the team will place him on injured reserve, ending his 2024 season.

