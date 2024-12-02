What fans believe 49ers' top priority should be next season

Is the 49ers' 2024 NFL season lost after their blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday?

While San Francisco hasn't officially been eliminated from playoff contention just yet, the 49ers Faithful already know what improvements they'd like to see from the team next year.

Ahead of the 49ers' 35-10 loss to the Bills at Highmark Stadium, NBC Sports Bay Area asked the Faithful what San Francisco's 2025 priority should be if this season is lost.

It's clear that 49ers fans believe in the team's current roster -- for the most part. With a majority of the fan base, or 34 percent, voting in favor of a minor re-tooling, the Faithful appear to, well, have faith, that with some key additions and subtractions, this season's injury riddled San Francisco squad can get right back to its postseason ways in 2025.

Twenty-nine percent of voters believe this season's ever-growing injury list makes the offseason to-do list more manageable, stating the 49ers should focus on bringing this same roster back next year with a clean bill of health. And while 22 percent think a significant rebuild is in order, 15 percent of the Faithful lived up to their name by choosing to believe this season isn't over yet for San Francisco.

The 49ers fell to 5-7 with their loss to the Bills and remain in last place in the NFC West. It certainly isn't the 2024 campaign the Faithful or the 49ers hoped for after coming up short in Super Bowl LVIII last season, and consecutive blowout losses in Weeks 12 and 13 marked the worst two-game stretch by a defending conference champion since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger.

There's no denying the work that needs to be done in Santa Clara for the 49ers to bounce back in 2025. But a majority of the Faithful believe a complete overhaul isn't necessary.

