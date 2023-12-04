How PFF graded Purdy, 49ers in Sunday's win vs. Eagles

The 49ers dominated in their 42-19 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, and their PFF grades show some interesting facets of the game.

Brock Purdy struggled in his first two drives but settled down and played a solid game, receiving an 80.9 overall offensive grade and completing 19 of his 27 attempts for 314 yards and four touchdowns.

It was a different style of game from what the team has shown over the past few contests, with Purdy’s average depth of target at just 5.9 yards -- his second-lowest of the season after posting 5.3 yards per target in Week 3 vs. the New York Giants.

Purdy was blitzed on 32.3 percent of his dropbacks and, as usual, thrived while under pressure. He completed all 10 of his attempts for 213 yards, three touchdowns and a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

Here are more highlights from the 49ers' Week 13 win in Philadelphia:

OFFENSE:

RB Christian McCaffrey - 85.6

McCaffrey carried the ball 17 times for 93 yards, giving him a 5.5-yard per carry average with 67 of those yards coming after contact. The All-Pro racked up seven first downs rushing, giving him a total of 63 first downs for the season -- which is 15 more than any other running back in the league. (Kansas City Chiefs running back Isaiah Pacheco ranks second with 48).

McCaffrey not only leads the league with 1,032 rushing yards from scrimmage, but also with 48 forced missed tackles.

WR Deebo Samuel - 86.1

Samuel was the star of the show, catching all four of his targets for 116 yards and two touchdowns. What makes that statistic even more incredible is that 115 of those 116 receiving yards came after the catch.

WR Jauan Jennings - 72.5

Jennings caught three of his four targets for 44 yards and a touchdown, while forcing one missed tackle.

Offensive line:

LT Trent Williams - 76.5 overall, 68.2 pass blocking (two hurries)

LG Aaron Banks - 69.6 overall, 49.9 pass blocking (two hurries)

C Jake Brendel - 69.9 overall, 62.3 pass slicing (one hit, one hurry)

RG Spencer Burford - 56.1 overall, 52.6 pass blocking (one sack, one hurry)

RT Colton McKivitz - 60.5 overall, 60.2 pass blocking (one sack, two hurries)

DEFENSE:

LB Fred Warner - 90.2

The All-Pro received the top score on the defense with two quarterback pressures on three blitzes while also allowing only two catches in coverage on three targets for seven yards. Warner also registered three run stops.

LB Dre Greenlaw - 78.8

In 39 total snaps, Greenlaw recorded nine total tackles and three run stops. He also allowed two receptions for 17 yards.

The defense racked up 46 total pressures on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, 41 of which came from the defensive line.

S Tashaun Gipson - one hurry

LB Oren Burks - one hit

LB Dre Greenlaw - one hurry

LB Fred Warner - one hit, one hurry

Defensive line

Kalia Davis - one sack, one hurry

Javon Hargrave - one hit three hurries

Clelin Ferrell - four hurries

Randy Gregory - two hits, three hurries

Javon Kinlaw - two sacks, three hurries

Arik Armstead - six hurries

Chase Young - one hit, six hurries

Nick Bosa - eight hurries

Odds and ends:

Jalen Hurts was under pressure on 32 of his 52 dropbacks, or 61.5 percent. This was predominantly because of the plan to contain the quarterback while allowing him to hold the ball.

Hurts average time to throw/sack/scramble on Sunday was 3.85 seconds, while Purdy saw an average of only 2.58 seconds.

Both Ambry Thomas and Charvarius Ward were credited with three pass breakups, per PFF grading. Ward leads the NFL with 15 pass breakups.

