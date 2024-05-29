49ers OTA observations: Purdy, Pearsall developing chemistry

SANTA CLARA — Wide receiver Jauan Jennings, new contract freshly signed, worked on a side field during 49ers organized team activities on Wednesday.

On the main practice field, quarterback Brock Purdy drilled a 20-yard pass down the middle of the field to rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall on the first snap of 11-on-11 practice.

Deebo Samuel is taking part during the 49ers’ offseason program, while Brandon Aiyuk remains away from the team while he seeks a long-term contract.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Jennings and Pearsall, the 49ers' 2024 first-round draft pick, figure to be competing for the bulk of the team’s No. 3 receiver snaps.

Pearsall has looked to be a quick study with his extended practice reps after being the No. 31 overall pick in the draft. He has seen significant work with Purdy and the first-team offense while Aiyuk and Jennings have not been on the field.

Pearsall wore a blue jersey to signify he was off-limits for contact during the non-padded, non-contact practice.

Why Pearsall was wearing the jersey was not immediately known. He had not missed any practice time during the offseason program, a team source said. Jennings caught a couple of passes from Purdy during 11-on-11 work.

Jennings was back at the 49ers’ facility after signing a new contract that keeps him with the club through the 2025 season.

Third-and-Jauan on site 📍 pic.twitter.com/6JuV7vFJ8X — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) May 29, 2024

Here are some observations from the 49ers’ practice Wednesday, which was open to the media:

— Running backs Elijah Mitchell and Jordan Mason caught multiple passes while filling in for Christian McCaffrey, who has not been seen at the 49ers’ practice facility since the opening of organized team activities.

— Rookie cornerback Renardo Green, a second-round draft pick, made a sprawling pass-breakup on a throw intended for second-year receiver Ronnie Bell.

— Bell, who is battling for a role on the team, dropped a pass from quarterback Josh Dobbs during an 11-on-11 portion of practice.

— Bell came back and made a nice leaping catch in traffic over the middle.

— Cornerback Darrell Luter intercepted an overthrown Brandon Allen pass intended for Terique Owens, son of Hall of Famer Terrell Owens.

— Linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles intercepted a Purdy pass during 7-on-7 work.

— Deommodore Lenoir and Samuel Womack had tight coverage on deep incomplete passes.

— Practice concluded with cornerback Chase Lucas breaking up a pass intended for Pearsall at the sideline.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast