Where Purdy ranks among NFL QBs on third-, fourth-down conversions

NFL quarterbacks are judged on their ability to execute in high-leverage situations on third and fourth down -- an area where 49ers star Brock Purdy excelled during his first full season as the starting signal-caller in San Francisco.

Purdy finished second among all NFL quarterbacks in 2023 when it came to regular-season third- and fourth-down conversion rate on passing attempts, as shared Saturday by Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis.

best QBs on 3rd/4th down last year



1. Jordan Love

2. Brock Purdy

3. Dak Prescott

4. Jalen Hurts

5. Kirk Cousins

6. Tua Tagovailoa

7. Jared Goff

8. Baker Mayfield

9. Justin Herbert

10. Matthew Stafford

11. Josh Allen

12. Patrick Mahomes

13. Jake Browning

14. C.J. Stroud

15.… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) May 25, 2024

The only player Purdy trailed was Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, who went toe to toe with the 49ers' defense in San Francisco's thrilling divisional-round win in January. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts and Atlanta Falcons' Kirk Cousins rounded out the top five behind Love and Purdy.

The 49ers finished the 2023 season ranked fourth in the NFL in third-down conversion rate, a testament to the highly efficient numbers Purdy posted when San Francisco threw the ball in those situations.

Clutch conversions on third and fourth down isn't the only area Purdy shined in 2023, as the 24-year-old led the NFL in a number of statistical categories including passer rating (113.0), yards per attempt (9.6) and touchdown percentage (7.0 percent).

Purdy's 4,280 passing yards in 2023 broke the 49ers franchise single-season record previously held by Jeff Garcia. The impressive campaign Purdy posted earned him Pro Bowl honors, becoming the first San Francisco quarterback selected to the prestigious event in over 20 years.

As the 49ers gear up for another season, they can enter it confidently knowing they have a dynamic talent under center who figures to be the franchise quarterback for years to come.

