49ers camp takeaways: Deebo dominates, flaunts connection with Purdy

SANTA CLARA — On the day originally scheduled to be a joint practice against the New Orleans Saints, the 49ers had an on-field session of nearly two hours.

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk watched the entire practice Thursday from the sideline for the second consecutive day after remaining out of sight for the previous week of practices.

Aiyuk's “hold in” continues until his contract situation is resolved — however long that might continue to take.

It was the 49ers’ 16th practice of training camp, and here were the major takeaways:

The do-everything wide back

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel had his most active day of the summer. He lined up just about everywhere and seemingly did a little bit of everything during the practice session.

His connection with quarterback Brock Purdy was the best it has looked at any point in this training camp.

Samuel caught seven passes on the day, and each one came from Purdy’s right arm. He also had several rushing attempts, both sweeps and runs between the tackles.

A year ago, Samuel had 892 yards and seven touchdowns receiving along with 225 yards and five touchdowns rushing.

If he remains healthy, he has put himself in position to exceed those numbers this season.

Walker in contention for roster spot

The 49ers last week signed veteran safety Tracy Walker III to a contract. He spent his first six NFL seasons with the Detroit Lions, where he played half of the team’s defensive snaps last season.

Walker generated the first takeaway of practice when he hauled in an interception of undrafted rookie quarterback Tanner Mordecai’s high throw intended for second-year wide receiver Ronnie Bell.

Presumptive starting safety Talanoa Hufanga was scheduled to see a specialist in Southern California on Thursday. He could receive clearance to resume football activity after undergoing ACL surgery in November.

Ji’Ayir Brown, George Odum, Malik Mustapha and Hufanga should have spots on the 49ers’ regular-season roster. Walker remains in the picture for the regular-season roster or a spot on the practice squad.

Kittle connection continues

Tight end George Kittle has enjoyed a couple of active days on the practice field this week after being one of many veterans who did not suit up for the 49ers’ first preseason game.

Kittle and Purdy turned in the offensive play of the day on Thursday.

Kittle ran a rare deep pattern down the left sideline. Purdy put it up for him, 30-plus yards down the field, and Kittle made the grab with defenders Renardo Green, Odum and Brown in pursuit.

Mason working on his hands

Running back Jordan Mason was not pleased with his performance in the 49ers’ preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans.

Mason rushed for 34 yards and a touchdown on six rushing attempts, but he felt as if he should have caught a pass from quarterback Brandon Allen on the first series of the game.

Mason’s emphasis on being a more reliable receiver was evident on the practice field with four pass receptions, including two nifty finger-tip grabs on Purdy passes against the 49ers’ first-team defense.

Mason has been running with the No. 1 offense since early in training camp. Christian McCaffrey (calf) was seen working out with strength-and-conditioning coach Dustin Perry on a side field. Elijah Mitchell (hamstring) and rookie Isaac Guerendo (hamstring) remain out of action.

Starting offense excels, while backup defense wins

The ball did not hit the ground much on Thursday for Purdy and the 49ers’ No. 1 offense.

Purdy was on target and the offense looked ultra-efficient with the ball getting spread around to Samuel, Kittle, Mason, Jauan Jennings and slot receiver Trent Taylor.

But the other quarterbacks did not experience as much success.

In addition to Walker’s interception, cornerbacks Darrell Luter and Chase Lucas also came up with picks against the 49ers reserve quarterbacks. Luter victimized Mordecai for his second interception of the day, while Lucas stepped in front of a Josh Dobbs pass in the end zone toward the end of practice.

Linebacker Dee Winters made a strong defensive play in coverage when he broke up a Brandon Allen pass attempt.

