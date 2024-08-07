Deebo motivated physically, mentally by 49ers' Super Bowl losses

SANTA CLARA — Losing two Super Bowls does not sit lightly with Deebo Samuel.

The 49ers star has used the devastating games as motivation to enter training camp in the best shape -- and his lightest -- since he entered the league in 2019.

“One of my motivations for sure is losing two Super Bowls,” Samuel said Wednesday. “We were always there, so in my mind, I’m doing everything possible to be in the best shape, being the best player, being the best version of myself to come back and continue to help this team go on those runs that we know we are capable of.”

Samuel has been a key piece to the 49ers' offense since being drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The “wide-back” is a one-of-a-kind weapon that head coach Kyle Shanahan has been able to use in multiple ways on the field, and his availability has been key to the team's success.

The star wide receiver has taken just one veteran rest day since the start of camp, and he has been on the field for the lion’s share of the reps with teammate Brandon Aiyuk absent from the field.

Fred Warner believes Samuel has returned with a little extra determination and a leaned-out physique.

“Yeah man, that number change got him looking even slimmer,” Warner joked. “You can tell he took this offseason really serious. This means a lot to him. He’s been outstanding and this is obviously his best camp in terms of coming in prepared, ready to go and just competing every single day, showing his team, everyone that he’s ready to go.

"He’s setting himself up to have an amazing season and I’m really happy for him and obviously happy for our team because we need him."

Samuel, who has shown weight fluctuations when reporting to camp, was arguably his healthiest prior to the 2021 season when he caught 77 of his 121 targets for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns.

The South Carolina product also carried the ball 59 times for 365 yards and an additional eight scores on the ground, earning him a season of both All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors. Samuel’s offseason work could propel him back into the conversation once again.

Defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen has tried to stop the physical wide receiver on the field -- and that hasn't been easy. Samuel often has made the decision to not pull back during training camp practices, which incites reactions from the fans in attendance.

“The first day when I saw him when he came back I almost didn’t recognize him,” Sorensen said with a smile. “I was like, ‘Dang dude, you’re in really good shape.’ Not a knock. He looks great. He’s moving great and he’s Deebo, he’s a weapon anyway.

"But he’s been looking really good.”

