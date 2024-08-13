49ers camp takeaways: Shanahan makes practice adjustment amid injuries

SANTA CLARA — When the 49ers opened the 2024 NFL preseason on Saturday night, 33 players off their roster sat it out.

The regulars were back on the field Monday afternoon for a light day of work at the team’s practice facility.

Here are the takeaways from the 49ers’ 14th practice of training camp:

Managing The Workload

Coach Kyle Shanahan canceled the joint practices against the New Orleans Saints this week in order to allow his team plenty of time to get healthy. Shanahan said it was a difficult decision because practicing against another team is an easy way to break up the monotony of training camp.

“It really wasn’t the best thing for our team because of where we’re at injury-wise,” he said. “The risk was too much. It outweighed the reward.”

Shanahan adjusted practice Monday to account for the health status of the team. The 49ers will have a day off Tuesday before returning to the field Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

“We have a team in two different spots right now,” Shanahan said. “We had 23 guys miss practice last Thursday who couldn’t play in the game. When that happens, the twos and threes have to take on a heavy load.

“So today a lot of those guys were sore, but a lot of the other guys haven’t practiced in five days.”

Because the 49ers will not practice against the Saints, it's possible some of the starters will play in Sunday's preseason game at Levi's Stadium between the two teams.

Purdy-Kittle Connection On Display

Quarterback Brock Purdy and the 49ers’ first-team offense took all 22 snaps during the hour-long practice.

Tight end George Kittle had a busy afternoon with six receptions. He had another catch ruled out of bounds when he made a leaping grab at the sideline and tumbled to the ground against the tight coverage of cornerback Charvarius Ward.

Kittle caught passes of nearly every kind during practice, including a deep corner route.

Lenoir Ends Practice With A Bang

It was the first-team offense against the first-team defense for every snap on Monday.

Purdy completed a high percentage of his pass attempts, but it was the “Hyena” who got the last laugh.

Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir had the play of the day when he made a leaping catch 35 yards down the field on Purdy’s throw for rookie Jacob Cowing in the end zone. It was the final play of the practice.

Mason, Schrader Take The RB Reps

Running backs Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell and Isaac Guerendo remain out of practice due to injuries.

Mason, who started Saturday against the Tennessee Titans, took the bulk of the practice snaps on Monday. He had five rushing attempts during the practice. Mason is putting himself into position to win the backup job to McCaffrey because of his ability to stay healthy during camp.

Mason played 11 snaps in the 49ers’ preseason game Saturday. He carried six times for 34 yards and a touchdown.

Undrafted rookie Cody Schrader was next in line during practice. He had one rushing attempt and caught pass over the middle against

Puni Getting His Chance

Veteran offensive lineman Jon Feliciano, who ended last season as the starting right guard, is not expected back this week due to knee soreness. And Spencer Burford, who opened last year as the starter, remains sidelined with a fractured hand.

Rookie Dominick Puni started and played all 25 snaps of the first half against the Titans. And he was right back on the field Monday for every practice snap with the No. 1 offense.

Puni has put himself in a place where he could win the starting job for the 49ers’ season opener on Monday, Sept. 9, against the New York Jets.

“Any time somebody gets starter reps, it’s always open,” Shanahan said. “You don’t just give it away. But it’s always an opportunity. People get an opportunity, and you see how they take advantage of it, and he’s doing a hell of a job so far.”

