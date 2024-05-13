49ers move up one spot in ESPN's post-NFL draft power rankings

The 49ers' front office has kept busy this NFL offseason as it looks to build upon last season's success and return to the Super Bowl.

And after their eight selections in last month's 2024 NFL Draft, the 49ers moved up one spot in ESPN's latest post-draft power rankings.

Following San Francisco's flurry of free-agency signings, ESPN ranked the team third among the 32 NFL teams. And after the draft, the 49ers now sit in the No. 2 spot.

ESPN notes that the 49ers' most improved area thus far this offseason is at defensive end, signing veterans Leonard Floyd and Yeter Gross-Matos in free agency.

San Francisco selected Ricky Pearsall (No. 31), Renardo Green (No. 64), Dominick Muni (No. 86), Malik Mustapha (No. 124), Isaac Guerendo (No. 129), Jacob Cowing (No. 135), Jarrett Kingston (No. 215) and Tatum Bethune (No. 251).

Only the Kansas City Chiefs, who defeated San Francisco in Super Bowl LVIII, are ranked above the 49ers.

The 49ers now will shift their focus to the offseason program as they prepare for the 2024 NFL season.

