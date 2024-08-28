49ers set 2024 NFL season practice squad; two spots open

Programming Note: Watch "49ers Now" with Matt Maiocco and Carlos Ramirez at 5 p.m. PT today from Santa Clara, streaming live on the NBC Sports app. Watch the show later on YouTube and Facebook.

The 49ers made their final roster cuts to the regular-season limit of 53 players ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

Some players who didn't make the initial 53-man roster received encouraging news shortly after as San Francisco announced 15 players of its 17-player practice squad Wednesday.

Among those players were quarterback Tanner Mordecai, who showed flashes of his potential during the 49ers' three preseason games and veteran wide receiver Trent Taylor.

Here are the 15 players signed to the 49ers' practiced squad:

OL Isaac Alarcon*

DL Evan Anderson

DL Alex Barrett

DL Jonathan Garvin

OL Sebastian Gutierrez

CB Chase Lucas

S Jaylen Mahoney

WR Tay Martin

DL T.Y. McGill Jr.

QB Tanner Mordecai

OL Drake Nugent

TE Mason Pline

WR Trent Taylor

S Tracy Walker III

TE Brayden Willis

* NFL’s International Pathway Program

This leaves the 49ers with two final spots on the team's practice squad, although reports indicate there might already be a 16th man on the way to the squad.

The Athletic's Matt Barrows reported, citing a source, that San Francisco also signed former Carolina Panthers receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. to the practice squad.

Per source, Marshall is being signed to the practice squad. https://t.co/q3pOnGyjn8 — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) August 28, 2024

Once and if the 49ers make that signing official, that leaves them with one final spot to fill.

