Nickel backs 49ers could target in mid-to-late rounds of NFL draft

The 49ers were the only team in the NFL that registered more interceptions and touchdown passes allowed in 2023.

But last year, the 49ers’ takeaways dried up.

The 49ers did not have an interception in their final seven games. They came up with only one interception in their last nine games of the season.

San Francisco appears set at cornerback with Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green. But the team could look to add a nickel back in next week’s draft.

“You got to have some ball skills because you’re playing in the middle of the field and have a lot of potential contested opportunities,” ESPN draft analyst Field Yates said on "49ers Talk."

“But you've got to make the most of those contested opportunities.”

Yates provided a list of players the 49ers could look to target in the middle-to-late rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft to satisfy their need at nickel back.

The 49ers had a visit with Quincy Riley, who had eight interceptions in three seasons at Louisville. Riley (5-foot-11, 194 pounds) broke up 25 passes over his final two seasons.

“He has really, really good ball skills,” Yates said. “This guy is made to make life uncomfortable at the catch point.”

Kansas defensive back Mello Dotson (6-1, 192) had 12 interceptions, including four pick-sixes, in his four full seasons.

Last season, Lenoir moved inside to cover the slot receiver in nickel situations. If the 49ers were to select a player, such as Dotson, it would allow Lenoir to play on the outside on all downs.

“He’s a good example of a player who fits into that category,” Yates said of Dotson. “This guy was just a football finder.”

Kansas State defensive back Jacob Parrish (5-10, 191) could be the first of the true nickel backs to be chosen. Yates said he anticipates Parrish could hear his name called early in the third round. He intercepted four passes in 2023 but managed just one takeaway last season.

“He didn’t have great ball production this past year but has good feisty ball skills,” Yates said.

Tulane’s do-everything Caleb Ransaw (5-11, 197) has “nickel chops,” Yates said. Ransaw lined up at cornerback and safety, and was also used on occasion as an edge rusher and outside linebacker.

Mac McWilliams (5-10, 191) of Central Florida and Jaylin Smith (5-10 1/2, 187) of USC are two other players Yates mentioned as potential 49ers targets on Day 3 of the draft.

