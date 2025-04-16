The Warriors escaped the NBA play-in tournament and will face the Houston Rockets in a best-of-seven first-round Western Conference playoff series beginning Sunday night.

Shortly after Golden State held off the scrappy Memphis Grizzlies 121-116 on Tuesday night at Chase Center, the NBA released the full schedule for the Warriors-Rockets series:

Game 1: Sunday, April 20 -- Golden State at Houston -- 6:30 p.m. PT -- NBC Sports Bay Area

Game 2: Wednesday, April 23 -- Golden State at Houston -- 6:30 p.m. PT -- NBC Sports Bay Area

Game 3: Saturday, April 26 -- Houston at Golden State -- 5:30 p.m. PT -- ABC

Game 4: Monday, April 28 -- Houston at Golden State -- 7:00 p.m. PT -- NBC Sports Bay Area

Game 5*: Wednesday, April 30 -- Golden State at Houston -- Time TBD -- TV TBD

Game 6*: Friday, May 2 -- Houston at Golden State -- Time TBD -- TV TBD

Game 7*: Sunday, May 4 -- Golden State at Houston -- Time TBD -- TV TBD

The Warriors won three of the five regular-season matchups against the Rockets.

In the last contest on April 6 in San Francisco, the Rockets assigned second-year guard Amen Thompson to guard Steph Curry, which worked. Golden State's star was held to 1-of-10 shooting and finished with three points in a 106-96 loss to Houston.

The winner of the Warriors-Rockets series will face the victor of the Minnesota Timberwolves-Los Angeles Lakers series.

This will be the fifth playoff series all-time between the Warriors and Rockets, with the teams meeting in 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019.

Golden State has won all four previous series against Houston.

The Warriors will need the best from Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green if they want to pull off the upset over the No. 2-seeded Rockets.

