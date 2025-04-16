NFL suspends 49ers' O-lineman Alarcón six games for substance violation

San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Isaac Alarcón has been suspended for violating the NFL's policy of performance-enhancing substances, the league announced on Wednesday,

Alarcón, 26, will serve a six-game suspension without pay to open the 2025 NFL season, the league announced. He will be allowed to participate in the offseason program, training camp and preseason games before the suspension takes effect.

Alarcón (6-foot-7, 320 pounds) never has appeared in an NFL regular-season game.

He originally entered the league in 2020 after signing with the Dallas Cowboys as part of the league’s International Player Pathway Program. He spent four years on the Cowboys’ practice squad as part of the program.

Alarcón spent last season on the 49ers’ practice squad and was re-signed to San Francisco's 90-man roster this offseason. A native of Monterrey, Mexico, Alarcón attended Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

