Harden admits Steph, Warriors to blame for him not winning a ring

If it weren't for one man on one team, James Harden could be a multi-time NBA champion by now.

Instead, he is ringless.

The former Houston Rockets and current Clippers guard spoke to reporters Tuesday after Los Angeles' 124-119 win over the Warriors in the regular-season finale on Sunday at Chase Center and was asked about Steph Curry's career longevity, praising his fellow 2009 NBA draftee and jokingly (?) claiming Curry and the Warriors are why he has not won a championship in 16 seasons.

James Harden on Steph Curry:



“That’s what it’s about. Year 16. Steph is obviously Steph. What he’s been able to accomplish his entire career, it’s unbelievable," Harden said of Curry. "We’re all witnessing real greatness. The battles, the Warriors teams I had to go against, it’s probably the reason why I still haven’t gotten a championship yet. What he’s been able to do his entire career is unbelievable. I’m happy to be a part of something like that.”

While Harden has the regular-season ownage over Curry and the Warriors in recent seasons, Golden State's sharpshooter and his dynastic teammates at the time, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, dominated Harden's Rockets in four playoff series in 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019 on their way to NBA Finals appearances in each of those seasons.

Curry and the Warriors will play their fifth playoff series against the Rockets on Sunday at Toyota Center, but their first without Harden.

Harden and the Clippers will begin their first-round playoff series against the Nuggets on Saturday, and if they defeat Denver in the series, perhaps another playoff series against the Warriors is waiting for him in the Western Conference finals?

