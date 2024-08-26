49ers roster cuts tracker: Players released, waived after camp wraps

Now that 2024 NFL training camp has concluded for the 49ers, coach Kyle Shanahan and the front office have some difficult decisions to make.

San Francisco must trim its roster down to 53 players by Tuesday's 1 p.m. PT deadline, and moves already are being made. We've compiled a list of the players to be waived or released ahead of the final roster cutdown as the 49ers look to put together a team capable of another Super Bowl run.

49ers Players Released

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

RB Matt Breida

RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn

49ers Players Waived

P Pressley Harvin III

OL Lewis Kidd

WR Jontre Kirklin

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast