What we learned as Warriors outlast Grizzlies to reach NBA playoffs

SAN FRANCISCO – Jumping on the backs of Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler, the Warriors are headed to the NBA playoffs as the Western Conference's No. 7 seed to face the Houston Rockets.

Once ahead by 20 points, the Warriors were outscored by nine points in the third quarter and lost their lead early in the fourth. But behind a Curry flurry in the final few minutes, the Warriors broke their NBA play-in tournament losing streak and took down the Memphis Grizzlies in epic fashion Tuesday night at Chase Center, 121-116.

Curry’s clutch gene was on full display, scoring 15 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter. He splashed two threes in the final two minutes, and also made four free throws in the final five seconds left to close out the win. Curry was just 9 of 22 from the field, but went 6 of 13 on threes, 13 of 13 on free throws, and also had eight rebounds, four assists and a steal.

This was yet another night showcasing how Butler completely changed the Warriors’ season. Butler scored a season-high 38 points on 12-of-20 shooting. The do-it-all veteran was a man on a mission, also providing seven rebounds, six assists and three steals to go with a season-high 18 free-throw attempts and 12 makes.

Here are three takeaways from the Warriors’ play-in win over the Grizzlies.

Play-In Jimmy

When Butler found himself in the play-in tournament as a member of the Miami Heat last season, he scored 19 points and added four rebounds, five assists and five steals, but sustained a sprained right MCL that kept him out for the remainder of the postseason. While the Warriors didn’t have any play-in tournament success coming into the night, Butler sure did.

That same success followed him to the Bay Area, too.

It was as if Butler saw every inch of the 7-foot-4 Zach Edey and made it his personal mission to show the rookie what big games are all about. Edey dared Butler to shoot behind the 3-point line, and he drained both his treys in the first quarter. He went at him, too. Butler in the first quarter alone had 10 points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Butler was the leading scorer in the first half with 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting. His only miscues were missing three free throws. His first 30-point game with the Warriors came in the last game of the regular season. Through three quarters Tuesday, Butler was up to 34 points on 11-of-18 shooting. Whether it’s the play-in tournament or the playoffs, the Warriors know Butler also will be ready for the big stage.

Winning The Battles

In the final regular-season game, the Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers needed five more minutes of basketball to decide which team would advance straight to the playoffs or need at least one play-in tournament game before moving on. After their loss, the Warriors didn’t point to huge performances from Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, as well as Ivica Zubac. The game was decided by the small details.

Always at a size disadvantage, the Warriors weren’t just crushed on the glass but they were late to loose balls. That’s an aspect of the game Golden State typically thrives in. So does Memphis.

Both teams averaged 5.4 loose balls per game during the regular season, ranking second in the NBA. The Warriors grabbed a grand total of 440 loose balls, and the Grizzlies grabbed 441.

While the Warriors were outrebounded 50-39 on Tuesday, Golden State swiped nine more steals than Memphis – 13-4. The Warriors also had three blocks, and the much bigger Grizzlies only had one. Each team had 11 fastbreak points, and the Grizzlies scored 48 points in the paint compared to the Warriors’ 42.

The activity and effort by the Warriors can’t be questioned.

The Other Guys

The stars always were going to garner the headlines and spotlight, and likely determine the outcome. But neither team could rely on one, two or even five players. The Warriors’ bench ranked third in points per game in the regular season, and the Grizzlies were second. To earn a trip to Houston, Golden State’s reserves were downright better.

What first made the night flip in the Warriors’ favor was Gary Payton II and Quinten Post entering the game. Payton and Post accounted for the Warriors’ first eight points upon coming off the bench. Payton’s quickness proved to be an asset offensively and defensively, and Post, a 25-year-old rookie, wasn’t afraid of the bright lights.

Post made three first-half 3-pointers and was a game-high plus-16 through the first two quarters. In one sequence, he defended an Edey dunk attempt and then nailed a three at the other end to the delight of Dub Nation.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr went with a nine-man rotation Sunday in the regular-season finale. On Tuesday, he turned to 10 players, adding Gui Santos to the mix. Almost immediately, Santos grabbed an offensive rebound, got the crowd fired up and converted a three-point play.

The Warriors wound up with 30 points off the bench, seven more than the Grizzlies’ 23. However, the Warriors will need much better shooting performances out of Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski moving forward. As Curry and Butler scored a combined 75 points, Moody (nine) and Podziemski (three) had 12, and were 2 of 9 from deep.

