Shanahan explains why he's a ‘fan' of new 49ers receiver Chosen

Facing Brandon Aiyuk's contract hold-in and several injuries all over the field, the 49ers signed receiver Robbie Chosen last week.

Chosen faces an uphill climb to make the 49ers' roster as part of a packed wide receivers room, so his time in San Francisco could be temporary.

However, coach Kyle Shanahan had plenty of good things to say about the veteran receiver, perhaps suggesting Chosen could have a more extended stay -- especially if the 49ers trade Brandon Aiyuk.

“I've always been a fan of him, his whole career -- especially going back to the Jets," Shanahan told reporters during media availability after training camp Monday.

The 31-year-old also has played for the Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers, where he recorded a career-high 1,096 receiving yards during the 2020 NFL season.

"Just the speed he's had, the way he plays for a guy who can run so fast," Shanahan continued. "I always thought he played physical, ran his routes very well. When you're a very good go runner, streak runner but also can run a slant, it's a problem."

Chosen also has experience in a Shanahan-esque system, playing under former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel with the Dolphins last season. He only caught four passes in nine games for Miami, though.

"Love that he has some experience in our offense, with just being with Miami last year," Shanahan went on. "We got him in on a workout last week, and he looked like what we've seen from Chosen in the past. We're excited to get him on board at this time.”

If San Francisco's receiver depth continues to thin, Shanahan might need to rely on Chosen rediscovering his former self. However, the 49ers hope that problem never fully manifests itself.

