Patriots coach Mayo addresses Aiyuk snubbing New England

Patriots coach Jerod Mayo isn't overly concerned by Brandon Aiyuk shooting down a potential trade that would have sent the 49ers receiver to New England.

“When we start to win games, guys will want to come here," Mayo told reporters Sunday when asked about the Patriots not being a landing spot for Aiyuk (h/t 98.5 The Sports Hub's Alex Barth). "When we establish the culture, the roster, guys will be excited."

Last Monday, a league source told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco the 49ers had trade framework in place with both the Cleveland Browns and the Patriots for Aiyuk as the disgruntled wideout seeks a new contract with San Francisco or elsewhere.

The Patriots were prepared to offer the largest deal of the teams that pursued Aiyuk, which reportedly also includes the Pittsburgh Steelers, with sources telling Maiocco that New England's proposal topped $30 million per year and the trade package would have sent Kendrick Bourne back to San Francisco.

Mayo kept things close to the vest when asked about Maiocco's report last Tuesday.

"I know what all of you guys want to know," Mayo said. "One thing I did learn from Bill [Belichick] is I don't talk about players on other teams, so I'm just going to say that now. But I remember as a player, I appreciated that. I appreciated that the only opinions that mattered were inside the walls and so I'm still trying to apply that now going forward."

But ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that night, citing sources, the Patriots were out on Aiyuk -- who, per Maiocco, wasn't interested in playing for New England.

Aiyuk's apparent snub is understandable, as the Patriots enter the 2024 NFL season under a first-time head coach and a less-than-stable quarterback situation, with journeyman Jacoby Brissett listed first on their depth chart ahead of rookie signal-caller Drake Maye.

To leave a playoff powerhouse like the 49ers for the Patriots, who haven't advanced past the wild-card round since 2018, certainly would be a hard move to swallow, no matter the money waiting on the other side. And with San Francisco reportedly back at the negotiating table with Aiyuk, perhaps the 49ers working out a deal isn't impossible after all.

In the meantime, Mayo and the rest of the Patriots will work on becoming a destination for players who want to win.

