Why 49ers are adding veteran free-agent receiver Robbie Chosen

If the 49ers are going to trade Second-Team All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, they want to be able to bring in a veteran receiver to compensate for the loss.

In the framework of two Aiyuk trades the 49ers agreed to with the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots earlier this week, San Francisco made sure a wide receiver was part of the package it would obtain in return.

But the 49ers also are looking at the free-agent market for wide receivers.

The 49ers on Thursday agreed to terms with a veteran wide receiver, all right.

San Francisco is expected to add veteran receiver Robbie Chosen -- formerly Robbie/Robby Anderson -- next week, after the team’s preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans.

Chosen's agents David Canter and Ness Mugrabi confirmed to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero their client is signing with the 49ers.

The #49ers have made a wide receiver move: Veteran Chosen Anderson is signing with San Francisco, per his agents @davidcanter and @nessmugrabi.



The receiver formerly known as Robbie/Robby Anderson had multiple offers and chose a team with an immediate need. pic.twitter.com/jnCPEMkeaO — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 8, 2024

Chosen later explained to longtime NFL insider Josina Anderson why he decided to sign with the 49ers.

Text and photo to me from WR Robbie Chosen on joining the #49ers and what it means to him:



“Blessed and thankful. Dream come true; more to become. This is an opportunity to be apart of greatness and go win a Super Bowl. There’s greatness all around me here, from what’s been… pic.twitter.com/Ubfwbl8uT4 — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 8, 2024

Chosen entered the NFL with the New York Jets in 2016 under the name Robby Anderson and has 379 career catches for 5,082 yards and 30 touchdowns.

But this move has no impact on Aiyuk’s situation and certainly does not foreshadow that a trade is imminent.

Quite simply, the 49ers are running out of healthy bodies at wide receiver.

The 49ers suited up just seven wide receivers for practice on Thursday. Although they have 90 players on their roster, that is fewer receivers than what generally take the practice field during the regular season.

The 49ers signed wide receiver Frank Darby and Jontre Kirklin this week before adding Chosen.

Aiyuk is not taking part in practices due to a contract dispute, while Deebo Samuel got a day off on Thursday. Ricky Pearsall and Danny Gray did not practice due to respective shoulder injuries. Veteran Chris Conley did not practice after falling hard in Wednesday’s practice.

Meanwhile, the 49ers are believed to be continuing trade talks with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a possible destination for Aiyuk.

The 49ers previously worked out trades with Cleveland and New England. San Francisco would’ve gotten Amari Cooper from Cleveland and Kendrick Bourne from New England, as well as multiple draft picks from both teams.

Chosen likely will come to the 49ers next week to provide the team with more depth during training camp. His best season came in 2020, when he caught 95 passes for 1,096 and three touchdowns with the Carolina Panthers.

Now 31, his production has declined significantly over the past two seasons. In 2022, Chosen caught a combined 20 passes for 282 yards in 16 games with Carolina and Arizona. Last year, he had just four receptions in nine games with Miami. He was released and held a spot on the Dolphins’ practice squad for parts of last season.

