Shanahan confident Aiyuk staying in shape amid 49ers contract saga

SANTA CLARA — Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has not stepped on the field for practice since the opening of 49ers training camp.

Aiyuk has taken part in meetings, but is he doing anything with his 49ers teammates behind the scenes?

“Not with us,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan answered on Monday.

“I trust Brandon. Brandon knows what he’s got to do for this year to get ready to play.”

Aiyuk has missed the first 14 practices and did not travel to Nashville, Tenn., for the 49ers' preseason opener Saturday against the Tennessee Titans.

Moreover, Aiyuk is not running routes at the team’s practice facility or catching passes from any of the 49ers’ quarterbacks, Shanahan said.

Still, Shanahan said he is confident Aiyuk is managing to get prepared for the regular season. There remains a possibility the 49ers could trade him, though they also could strike a deal to keep him around.

The 49ers open the regular season on Monday, Sept. 9, against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium.

Aiyuk reported to training camp on time but has not taken part in any practices while his contract situation remains unresolved.

“I have a feeling he’s finding a way to stay in shape and do those things,” Shanahan said. “But there’s a 'football shape' element that I know he’s eager to get back to, and us, too.

"So hopefully he can get back to that soon. But Brandon knows what he has to do to be back in shape for the season. And I feel confident he’s doing that.”

