Shanahan optimistic 49ers kicker Moody will be ready for Week 1

The 49ers' 53-man roster is set and there aren't many areas of concern heading into the 2023 NFL season.

Perhaps, maybe just two.

One is the defensive end position, as reigning Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa continues his holdout in search of a lucrative contract extension. The other is the placekicker position, with both rookie third-round kicker Jake Moody (right quadriceps strain) and veteran Zane Gonzalez (calf) dealing with injuries.

In speaking with KNBR 680's Tom Tolbert and Ray Ratto on Thursday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan expressed optimism that Moody would be available for San Francisco's Week 1 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

"A lot better than it was a few days ago, because he had that strain," Shanahan said of Moody's condition. "He's kicked here these last couple days and he's looked good doing it. We're not pushing him too hard ... I'm feeling optimistic he'll be ready for Week 1, but if he's not, we're not going to jeopardize him and we'll go with the practice squad kicker and make sure he's ready for Week 2."

A source told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco the 49ers hosted kickers Tristan Vizcaino and Taylor Russolino for workouts at the team's facility on Aug. 28 before San Francisco signed Matthew Wright to the practice squad three days later.

If Moody is unable to play on Sept. 10 in Pittsburgh, it sounds like Wright will be elevated from the practice squad and will handle kicking duties at least for the first week of the season.

