Kiper's 49ers draft grade: ‘Confusing' reaches, but solid picks

There was a lot of mixed reaction to the 49ers' 2024 NFL Draft class, and for good reason.

The players themselves are highly thought of by evaluators and are viewed as good fits for San Francisco, but the draft capital the 49ers used to select them has been brought into question.

ESPN's NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. shared his grade for the 49ers' 2024 draft class.

San Francisco 49ers: B-

"The 49ers' roster is solid from top to bottom, but I would have liked to see GM John Lynch bring in competition for right tackle Colton McKivitz, who allowed 11 sacks last season and also was a below-average run-blocker," Kiper wrote. "That was San Francisco's biggest need in Round 1, in my eyes. Lynch went a different direction, reaching a little bit for Ricky Pearsall (31), my 10th-ranked wide receiver. Pearsall has great hands and will be an asset in the run game as a blocker, but there were better players available at the end of Round 1.

"Then, the 49ers had the biggest reach of Round 2, selecting my No. 21 cornerback Renardo Green (64) about two rounds too high. That was a confusing one, as there were still some good corners on the board. I do like what Lynch & Co. did after that, though. Dominick Puni (86) has the potential to be a starting guard in time.

"Safety Malik Mustapha (124) is impressive in coverage and will be a dynamo on special teams. Running back Isaac Guerendo (129) ran a blazing 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the combine and averaged 6.1 yards per carry last season, though he had only one year of steady production. The 49ers traded Nos. 173 and 176 to get Gurerendo, so they must like him a lot.

"Snagging Puni keeps the 49ers' grade out of C territory, though I do think Pearsall will be a good pro."

Kiper likes most of the players San Francisco drafted, but believes there were some reaches.

The 49ers, under general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan, historically have been all-in on drafting players they're enamored with and haven't been shy about reaching for their guys in the draft.

And it appears the 49ers' 2024 draft class is no different.

