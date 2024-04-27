49ers UDFA tracker: Reported deals after 2024 NFL Draft

The 2024 NFL Draft has come and gone, and now, the league's teams have the opportunity to sign players who weren't selected.

The 49ers got to work immediately, reportedly coming to terms with several undrafted free agents after the draft's seventh round concluded Saturday afternoon.

"There's still good players out there," 49ers general manager John Lynch told reporters Friday. "That's our job to go find them. I do think there's probably not the quantity that there typically is in a draft, it probably runs out of some gas. But our challenge is to find who those guys are and find the guys who have an opportunity to help make our team better. ...

"We will always work until the end and then free agency is always critical. It's fun, Kyle and I were down there today, but the whole group, the coaches, the scouts all go in and they're having the free agent meeting already trying to anticipate who, and that's always a delicate thing to call these kids who really are confident that they're getting drafted, but just kind of start putting the bug in their ear that, ‘Hey, if you're still there, we'd love to have you come join us.’ And our guys do a really good job of that. We look forward to having a really productive day tomorrow and that means all the way into free agency, all the way through our post-draft party. We're going to have fun.”

Here's a list of the 49ers' reported UDFA signings so far:

Cody Schrader, RB, Missouri

Drake Nugent, C, Michigan

Evan Anderson, DL, FAU

Mason Pline, TE, Furman

Tanner Mordecai, QB, Wisconsin

Terique Owens, WR, Missouri State

