Source: 49ers work out two kickers with Moody, Gonzalez injured

The 49ers continue to consider their possibilities for their unsettled kicker situation.

On Monday, the 49ers hosted kickers Tristan Vizcaino and Taylor Russolino at their team facility in Santa Clara, according to a source with knowledge of the team’s workouts.

The 49ers’ interest in kickers comes at a time when San Francisco has reason to be concerned with the 2023 regular-season opener upcoming on Sunday, Sept. 10, at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Rookie kicker Jake Moody, whom the 49ers selected at No. 99 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft to replace reliable veteran Robbie Gould, is battling a quadriceps strain in his right leg. His status for Week 1 is uncertain.

Also, veteran kicker Zane Gonzalez sustained a severe calf injury during warmups on Friday night before the 49ers' preseason finale at Levi's Stadium. He is a candidate to go on injured reserve.

Vizcaino, 27, has appeared in 10 NFL games over three seasons with the 49ers, Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots.

In 2020, he replaced Gould for a game and made all three field-goal attempts for the 49ers, including a long of 47 yards. He also made both extra points.

In his career, he is 11 of 12 on field goal attempts but just 15 of 20 on PATs.

Most recently, Vizcaino was with the Dallas Cowboys this summer. He struggled during practices and was cut on Aug. 7.

Russolino, 34, never has appeared in an NFL game. He has bounced around many different levels of professional football from the arena leagues to the Canadian Football League to, most recently, the Arlington Renegades of the XFL. He was 16 of 19 on field-goal attempts with the Renegades, including a long of 56.

