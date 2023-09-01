Report: Bosa, 49ers trying to bridge $4M gap in contract talks

Nick Bosa remains away from the 49ers as a contract extension continues to be worked out.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year is poised to become the highest-paid edge rusher in NFL history as both sides hammer out a lucrative extension. But will he become the highest-paid non-quarterback of all time?

The difference between the two is less than $4 million per year, and Sports Illustrated's senior NFL reporter Albert Breer reported that the 49ers and Bosa's camp have been "trying to bridge that gap for a while now."

Breer added that both sides are eyeing the start of the 2023 season as an unofficial "deadline" to get the deal done, and that it's come down to a matter of when, not if.

On Thursday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan remained hopeful that he'd see his star defensive player at practice soon. Bosa has been away from the team all summer, but Shanahan doesn't have a deadline for when Bosa needs to report in order for him to play Week 1 on Sept. 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“I don’t,” Shanahan said Thursday when asked by KNBR’s Tom Tolbert and Ray Ratto. “I’ve never had to make that decision before. I won’t make that until I see him. I’m going to do everything I can to hope that he plays against Pittsburgh, but I can’t make that decision until you see a guy out there.

“Hopefully we get a chance to get him into practice next week. If he is, that’ll make it a much easier decision for us.”

With a holiday weekend on the horizon, the 49ers will return to practice Monday with six days to fully prepare for their season opener at Acrisure Stadium.

Shanahan, the 49ers and the 49ers Faithful certainly hope they'll do so with Bosa by their side.

