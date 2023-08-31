Source: 49ers agree to sign kicker Matthew Wright to practice squad

The 49ers added some kicker insurance to their practice squad on Thursday.

San Francisco agreed to terms to sign kicker Matthew Wright to its practice squad, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area, as both rookie kicker Jake Moody and veteran kicker Zane Gonzalez work through injuries.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the news.

Wright played with the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2022 NFL season. In the Chiefs' Week 5 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, he broke what at the time was their franchise record for longest field goal with a 59-yard field goal.

In six games with Kansas City and Pittsburgh last season, Wright was 15 of 18 on field goals and 15 of 15 on extra points. For his career, he has made 40 of his 46 field-goal attempts, including 6 of 8 from 50 yards or more. He's also 35 of 37 in extra points.

Earlier this week, the 49ers worked out two kickers at their team facility in Santa Clara, a source with knowledge of the team’s workouts told NBC Sports Bay Area. Kickers Tristan Vizcaino and Taylor Russolino visited Santa Clara on Monday, a day before the team's initial 53-man roster cuts.

Moody, whom the 49ers selected at No. 99 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft to replace reliable veteran Robbie Gould, is battling a quadriceps strain in his right leg. His status for Week 1 is uncertain.

Gonzalez sustained a severe leg injury for the third consecutive season while warming up before the team's preseason finale last week. He is expected to be out for multiple weeks and was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

But the 49ers remain hopeful Moody will be available to kick for the 2023 season opener on Sept. 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

