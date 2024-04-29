Warriors fans savagely troll Nurkić after Suns swept by T-Wolves

Jusuf Nurkić's beef with Draymond Green and the Warriors might have intensified Sunday without even seeing each other on the court.

The Minnesota Timberwolves swept Nurkić's Phoenix Suns in the first round of the NBA playoffs, but it was Dub Nation that let the Suns center hear it after Phoenix's 122-116 loss to Minnesota at Footprint Center.

After Golden State missed the playoffs following a play-in loss to the Sacramento Kings, Nurkić wasted no time sending the Warriors into the offseason with a petty message posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Just as Nurkić thought he had the final word, Warriors fans had other ideas.

And as we've come to learn: What happens on the internet, is never forgotten by Dub Nation.

Immediately after the Suns' loss Sunday, Warriors fans and the NBA world sped to Nurkić's post and absolutely lit it up.

By Monday morning, the post had more than 6.6 million views, nearly 3,000 comments and more than 3,600 quote posts. Here's a look at just a few of them.

You next lil bro — clips🛸 (@ClawWRLD) April 17, 2024

All that trash talk to get swept and outplayed by “gobert” big and sorry 😂😂😂 🧹 — Lucro 💫 (@lucrodontmiss) April 29, 2024

Didn’t get a single win 😂😂Welcome to Cancun pic.twitter.com/zk7u9L73qW https://t.co/rxdLUJtPBr — Chef curry Parody (@baby_face_goat) April 29, 2024

The beef, of course, stems back to the beginning of the 2023-24 NBA season when Green struck Nurkić in the face on Dec. 12, which resulted in Green's indefinite suspension that lasted 12 games.

The feud carried over into their following matchup on Feb. 14, as things grew chippy between the two. Some words were exchanged and social media posts were shared, making it clear that the two players do not like each other.

Nurkić is now 3-17 in the playoffs, the worst win percentage (.150) by any player in NBA playoff history with at least 20 games.

And while the Warriors might have missed the playoffs for just the third time in the past 12 seasons, they have the same amount of playoff wins as Nurkić this postseason.

And that is all, folks.

