49ers legend Gore makes NSFW statement after son joins Bills as UDFA

The Gore dynasty continues.

Following in his father's footsteps, Frank Gore Jr. is set to embark on his NFL career after joining the Buffalo Bills as a UDFA on Saturday.

And, as any father would be, Gore Sr. is confident his son, despite going undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft, will be an impactful player on the big stage.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"We’re good,” Gore Sr. told CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson. “We're going to Buffalo man to do our thing. Tell them they better be ready-trust me. I know what I’m raising.”

Just got off the phone with Frank Gore Sr. who was very emotional and happy about his son joining the #Bills as a UDFA:



"We’re good. We're going to Buffalo man to do our thing. Tell them they better be ready-trust me. I know what I’m raising. Folks slept on my son; they slept… pic.twitter.com/DcHZyhPo8k — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 28, 2024

Gore Jr., a 22-year-old running back out of Southern Miss, registered back-to-back 1,000-plus yard seasons and rushed for 19 touchdowns over that span.

The 49ers legendary running back knows that just like his own situation coming out of college, Gore Jr. widely was overlooked by NFL scouts.

But Gore Sr. is confident his son will follow in his footsteps and prove every doubter wrong.

“Folks slept on my son; they slept on me too--they'll see,” Gore added. “My bloodline is for real. Our (pre-draft) testing was identical. All the scouts were like you can tell that’s my son.”

Gore Jr. heads to upstate New York, where his father played during the 2019 NFL season after being signed by Bills general manager Brandon Beane, whom Gore Sr. thanked for his son’s first opportunity in the NFL.

“I f–k with (Brandon) Beane,” Gore Sr. said. “He’s the real deal. I’m happy to get my son to this point. We’re coming to play.

“Buffalo got a dog; I promise you that. I don't give a f--k about a draft pick. We’re about to party and do our thing."

Now, if Gore Jr. can replicate his father’s performance on the gridiron, Bills fans will be in for a treat.

And when not going up against the Bills, there will be more than one reason for The Faithful to root for the newest figure of the Gore dynasty.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast