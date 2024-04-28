What Faithful want first-rounder Pearsall to know about 49ers culture

Ricky Pearsall isn’t wasting any time fitting into 49ers culture.
Two days after being selected No. 31 overall by San Francisco on Thursday in the 2024 NFL Draft, the former Florida wide receiver quickly asked 49ers fans to teach him anything he should know about the team and culture, both organizationally and culturally.
Here's what Pearsall posted on X, formerly known as Twitter:
And of course, the Faithful didn’t let him down, offering tons of hilarious and serious pointers.
In summary, Pearsall will fit in fine if he takes into account San Francisco’s nicknames and embraces beating the Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers and the entire NFC West.