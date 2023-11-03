Source: Lynch receives promotion as part of 49ers contract extension

As part of the multiyear contract extension the 49ers announced in September, John Lynch had the title of president of football operations added to his general manager role, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area.

Lynch retains all of his general manager duties and heads the organization’s personnel department.

Lynch, 52, joined the 49ers in February 2017, along with coach Kyle Shanahan.

The 49ers announced contract extensions for Lynch and Shanahan on Sept. 22. Both men signed their first extensions with the club in 2020 and originally came to the 49ers on six-year contracts. Lynch now is signed through at least the 2026 NFL season.

Lynch played college ball at Stanford under legendary 49ers coach Bill Walsh.

A third-round pick in the 1993 NFL Draft, Lynch became a nine-time Pro Bowl safety. He was inducted into the rings of honor with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2021.

Before coming to the 49ers, Lynch was an analyst on FOX’s NFL coverage from 2009 to 2016.

In the 49ers’ third season with Lynch and Shanahan, the team went 13-3 in the regular season and earned a trip to Super Bowl LIV.

Lynch was named the 2019 Executive of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America.

CEO Jed York signed Lynch to his first contract extension in 2020.

During his tenure, Lynch has been responsible for the acquisitions of Pro Bowl players such as Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Kyle Juszczyk, Trent Williams, Nick Bosa, Fred Warner and Talanoa Hufanga.

The 49ers have been aggressive with in-season trades, too, with the additions of Emmanuel Sanders (2019), Christian McCaffrey (2022) and, this week, Chase Young.

Under Lynch, the 49ers also have been successful in enabling members of the team’s personnel department to achieve NFL GM positions. The 49ers have received special compensatory picks for two individuals leaving for GM jobs: Martin Mayhew (Washington), Ran Carthon (Tennessee).

In addition, Minnesota GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah spent time in the 49ers research and development department before moving into a role in personnel with Cleveland.

