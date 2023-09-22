49ers sign Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch to multiyear contract extensions

The 49ers currently are on the second-longest regular-season winning streak in franchise history, and the good vibes continued on Friday with the club announcing multiyear contract extension for coach Kyle Shanahan and general John Lynch.

The 49ers previously signed Shanahan to an extension through the 2025 season, while Lynch was extended through 2024. It is not immediately known the terms of their new contracts.

The 49ers improved to 3-0 on the season Thursday night with a 30-12 victory over the New York Giants at Levi’s Stadium.

The 49ers have now won 13 consecutive regular season games, dating back to Week 8 of last season. The organization’s longest regular-season win streak is 15 games, when the 49ers were unbeaten from Week 12 of 1989 to Week 10 of the 1990 season.

In their third season together, the 49ers were the No. 1 seed in the NFC and advanced to the to Super Bowl LIV, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-20 at Miami Gardens.

The 49ers have advanced to the NFC Championship Game in both of the past two seasons.

With the Shanahan-Lynch pairing three games into their seventh season, the 49ers have compiled a regular-season record of 55-46 with a 6-3 record in the postseason.

Bill Walsh is the longest-tenured head coach in 49ers history. He coached the 49ers for 10 seasons from 1979 to 1988.

Shanahan’s new contract is likely to allow him to surpass the three-time Super Bowl-winning Walsh in number of seasons leading the organization.

