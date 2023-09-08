Lynch received Bosa negotiation advice from ex-Warriors GM Myers

Negotiating Nick Bosa's record contract extension was no easy feat for 49ers general manager John Lynch and the front office.

The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year's 44-day contract holdout ended on Wednesday and the star defensive end put pen to paper Friday morning.

After Bosa officially signed his record five-year, $170 million extension, Lynch joined KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac" Monday morning where he discussed the complicated process. Lynch was asked if there were times when he had to manage his emotions and not take things personally during the frustrating negotiations, and admitted it was difficult, but received advice from former Golden State Warriors GM and close personal friend Bob Myers.

"I'd be lying if human nature doesn't kick in," Lynch said. "Nick's well represented by a very talented agent. He's tough, he's aggressive. I would say one day we were in here, and this is off that line with his agent, but a little shoutout to Bob Myers my good friend. There was one point we were at an impasse. Bob called and Paraag Marathe happened to be in my office and just had really good counsel. Sometimes you need some outside perspective and I think it kind of kept us going.

"There were so many people and I don't want to undervalue the internal [discussions], so many people were working on this ... but I'm very appreciative, you need friends when you're struggling. I thought about that last night, at a time where we were pretty frustrated, Bob called and had some really nice perspective."

Lynch shared that the impasse in the 24 hours before the agreement was over contract language, rather than the final figures, but the two sides were able to clear the hurdle and strike a deal.

"The language the last 24 hours," Lynch revealed. "You finish these things and then it's like OK ... everything gets leaked these days, and I believe -- I'm not throwing shade -- but whatever happened, that got leaked and you still have to go through the language. And on a historic contract like this, there's going to be some parsing through all that. There was a little delay there at the end on that. Prior to that, it was just everything. They were going to be thorough, we were going to be thorough."

If there is anyone who knows a thing or two about negotiating lucrative contracts, it's Myers, who has struck deals with players like Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and many other players throughout his 11 seasons as the Warriors' GM.

After stepping down from his position with Golden State in May, it appears Myers still is playing a role in helping keep the biggest stars in the Bay for years to come.

