Report: Joey Bosa restructures contract, ending 49ers speculation

While many 49ers fans had hoped that Joey Bosa would join his brother Nick in San Francisco, the Los Angeles Chargers appear have other plans.

The elder Bosa restructured his contract with the Los Angeles Chargers and will remain with the team, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday, citing sources.

Pro Bowl DE Joey Bosa restructured his contract to remain with the Los Angeles Chargers, per sources. So Bosa and Khalil Mack both agree to restructure and both stay in LA. pic.twitter.com/8Bcq8bcbDz — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2024

Ever since new Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh and new general manager Joe Hortiz were hired by Los Angeles this offseason, many around the NFL believed some significant roster changes would take place, including cutting Bosa to create salary cap room.

Bosa had signed a five-year, $135 million contract with Los Angeles in 2020, a pricey contract given the 28-year-old’s injury issues over the past two seasons have limited him to 14 games.

Even Cheryl Bosa, the mother of Nick and Joey, had hopped on the bandwagon, imploring the 49ers to potentially sign her eldest son so that the brothers could play together.

The 49ers were heading in a different direction as well, signing defensive end Leonard Floyd opposite of Bosa on the defensive line, as well as trading for defensive tackle Maliek Collins, so it seemed unlikely they would land the elder Bosa considering their salary cap situation.

It will be a new-look pass rush for San Francisco after it recently released veteran Arik Armstead as the team tries to get far enough under the cap to make the looming contract extensions for wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and quarterback Brock Purdy a reality.

