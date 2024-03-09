How Bosa bros teaming up on 49ers is possible this offseason

SANTA CLARA — The Los Angeles Chargers have a new regime in place, which could affect the future of star pass rusher Joey Bosa and the 49ers could be in play if Los Angeles decides to part ways with their first-round pick (No. 3) in the 2016 NFL Draft.

There is no doubt that new Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz are doing a deep dive on changes they will need to make to turn their organization around. Part of those tough decisions will be deciding which high-priced players they will be able to keep.

Four very expensive veterans on the payroll will account for a combined $142.3 million in 2024, and Bosa is one of them with a $36.61 million cap hit. The NFL salary cap rose to $255.4 million in 2024, but the Chargers still are projected to be well over the cap and thus likely to make changes, especially with their most costly players.

The Chargers' most expensive contracts in 2024, according to OverTheCap:

1. DE Khalil Mack: $38.51 million

2. DE Joey Bosa: $36.61 million

3. WR Keenan Allen: $34.71 million

4. WR Mike Williams: $32.46 million

Star 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa always has expressed a desire to play opposite his older brother, Joey, but the possibility of that situation arising was nearly impossible. Now, if Joey ends up a casualty of the Chargers' salary-cap tightening, there is a chance that the 49ers could make a Bosa collaboration a possibility.

The older Bosa has had bad luck with injuries over the past two seasons, only appearing in 14 games and recording nine quarterback sacks, 14 hits, 30 total tackles — 22 solo, nine for a loss, which could influence the Chargers' decision.

A trade for Joey would be too pricey for the 49ers, likely costing multiple draft picks, not to mention a salary of $22 million in 2024. But if the Chargers cut the four-time Pro Bowler, the 49ers and Bosa’s representation could broker a much more fiscally friendly contract.

The 49ers' defensive line accounts for the highest percentage of the club’s spending and currently is projected at 23.3 percent for the 2024 season. The club will be looking for affordable additions to the group with five members of the 2023 roster headed for free agency — Randy Gregory, Chase Young, Javon Kinlaw, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Kevin Givens.

At almost 29 years old, Joey could be willing to sign a short-term deal to not only play with Nick, but to have a chance at playing deep into the postseason. In Joey’s nine NFL seasons, he has seen action in only three playoff games, while his younger brother has been on the field in 12 postseason contests, including two Super Bowl appearances.

An opportunity to play on the same team as your sibling doesn't come very often for NFL players. Add the potential to reach a Super Bowl, and you have a very enticing situation for the Bosa brothers.

Many dominoes still have to fall for this scenario to actually come to fruition, but there is more potential in 2024 than there has ever been in the past. For now, the Bosas and the 49ers fan base will have to exercise patience and wait.

