Bosa brothers' mom excitedly pleads for sons' 49ers union in IG post

Mama Bosa is living every parent's dream by having two children shine in the NFL, but one change this offseason could make it even more special.

Cheryl, the mother of 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa and Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa, sent the 49ers organization a hopeful plea to unite her sons in the Bay on her Instagram story Sunday night.

"OMG! Do it for Mama," Cheryl wrote with a graphic hinting at a potential team-up.

Cheryl Bosa manifesting for her sons to play together for the 49ers on her IG story 👀 pic.twitter.com/pVCUsJkFzq — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) March 11, 2024

That's not all.

She also reshared a post to her story that stated: "The league should be very scared if this happens," with a photo of the Bosa brothers and a 49ers jersey photoshopped onto Joey.

This would make Cheryl's job as supermom of two NFL stars much easier, as she has had to choose between which son's game to attend in the past.

The Chargers missed the playoffs last season following an underwhelming 5-12 campaign that took a devastating blow when they lost franchise quarterback Justin Herbert in Week 14 due to a broken finger.

They immediately flipped the page and turned their focus to making significant changes for 2024, including hiring Jim Harbaugh as head coach and Joe Hortiz as their general manager.

With the Chargers' new regime in place, Joey's future in Los Angeles is unknown.

And if they do decide to move on from their 2016 No. 3 overall draft pick, the 49ers could be in play as adding more depth at the defensive line is a high priority for San Francisco this offseason.

The brothers have expressed a desire to play opposite one another in the same uniform, but the 49ers likely will look for more affordable options with five members of the 2023 roster headed for free agency — Randy Gregory, Chase Young, Javon Kinlaw, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Kevin Givens.

While acquiring Joey via trade would be too pricey for San Francisco, Los Angeles cutting its four-time Pro Bowler could open other avenues for a Bosa brothers union.

After sustaining several injuries over the last two seasons, appearing in just 14 games, Joey has recorded nine quarterback sacks, 14 hits and 30 total tackles — 22 solo, nine for a loss with the Chargers.

The Bosas teaming up with the 49ers, who are fresh off a heartbreaking Super Bowl LVIII loss, would take the NFL world by storm, to say the least. And Mama Bosa would want nothing more.

