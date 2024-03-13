How Armstead's release impacts 49ers' 2024 salary cap

Defensive tackle Arik Armstead’s tenure with the 49ers came to an end Wednesday after nine seasons with the organization.

The 49ers released Armstead with a post-June 1 designation, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area. That move created more than $18 million in salary cap space.

Rather than taking the entire cap hit of more than $25.86 million this year, the 49ers opted to spread out the “dead money” over two years.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Armstead still will count for $10.31 million on the salary cap this year and $15.55 million next year.

The veteran defensive lineman was on the books this season for salary and bonuses totaling $18.26 million. Armstead will receive none of that guaranteed money.

His remaining impact on the 49ers’ ledger is derived from past bonus money that had not yet counted against the cap.

Armstead now becomes a free agent and is available to sign with any team at any time. The 49ers are not precluded from re-signing him, but they already have moved on to fill his spot on the depth chart. Armstead likely will receive interest from multiple teams on the open market.

Before the beginning of the NFL’s free-agent signing period, the 49ers took measures to fill the void left by Armstead’s departure.

The 49ers agreed to terms with Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Jordan Elliott and worked out a trade with the Houston Texans to acquire defensive tackle Maliek Collins. Elliott, Collins and Javon Hargrave are expected to comprise the bulk of the 49ers’ rotation on the interior of their defensive line.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast