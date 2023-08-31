How 49ers likely will arrange backup offensive tackles in 2023

The 49ers’ starting offensive line has been set, essentially, from the moment the team’s former right tackle, Mike McGlinchey, moved on in free agency.

With Colton McKivitz taking over at right tackle, the only question was how the 49ers would arrange their backups.

The answer seems set — at least for now.

The 49ers do not figure to have a true “swing tackle.” Instead, they plan to use Jaylon Moore to serve as the backup to starting left tackle Trent Williams, while veteran Matt Pryor will be the No. 2 right tackle.

“Right now it's that way,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said on Wednesday. “We're trying to mix them and match so we can be ready for both. They both prefer where they're at, but you don't always have that luxury.

“So now we know they're both on our team. We got to keep preparing them to play both.”

The 49ers kept nine offensive linemen on their initial 53-man roster. NFL teams are allowed to suit up 48 players for games, as long as eight of those players are offensive linemen.

Therefore, the 49ers can keep two backup offensive tackles, as well as one player to serve as the backup at center and both guard positions.

Veteran Jon Feliciano has 54 career starts over eight NFL seasons with experience at all of the interior positions on the offensive line. He is likely to be in uniform for a backup role when the 49ers open the season Sunday, Sept. 10, against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 49ers retained second-year offensive lineman Nick Zakelj as the team’s ninth lineman. The 49ers waived young linemen Ilm Manning and Keith Ismael, both of whom were claimed off waivers by the Arizona Cardinals.

