Check out 49ers' initial 53-man roster for 2023 NFL season

The 49ers officially released their initial 53-man roster for the 2023 NFL season on Tuesday.
San Francisco cut its roster down after a competitive training camp this summer. Now, the team can shift its focus to the season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 10 at Acrisure Stadium.
Defensive linemen Kerry Hyder and Austin Bryant were cut Tuesday afternoon, but they won't be away for long. The 49ers plan to re-sign both players to the roster on Wednesday.
San Francisco is presented with a new and unexpected conundrum surrounding its kicker depth. Rookie kicker Jake Moody is listed as day-to-day with a right leg injury and veteran kicker Zane Gonzalez sustained a severe calf injury during pregame warmups last week. Gonzalez was placed on injured reserve and the 49ers remain hopeful in Moody.
Nick Bosa remains on the reserve list amid contract extension negotiations.
Here's the first look at San Francisco's initial 53-man roster:
Quarterback (3)
San Francisco 49ers
Brock Purdy
Sam Darnold
Brandon Allen
Running back (5)
Christian McCaffrey
Kyle Juszczyk
Elijah Mitchell
Jordan Mason
Ty Davis-Price
Wide receiver (6)
Deebo Samuel
Brandon Aiyuk
Jauan Jennings
Ronnie Bell
Ray-Ray McCloud
Danny Gray
Tight end (4)
George Kittle
Charlie Woerner
Ross Dwelley
Brayden Willis
Offensive line (9)
Trent Williams
Aaron Banks
Jake Brendel
Spencer Burford
Colton McKivitz
Jaylon Moore
Matt Pryor
Jon Feliciano
Nick Zakelj
Defensive line (8)
Arik Armstead
Javon Hargrave
Kevin Givens
Drake Jackson
Clelin Ferrell
Javon Kinlaw
Robert Beal
Kalia Davis
Linebacker (6)
Fred Warner
Dre Greenlaw
Oren Burks
Jalen Graham
Dee Winters
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
Cornerback (5)
Charvarius Ward
Deommodore Lenoir
Samuel Womack
Ambry Thomas
Isaiah Oliver
Safety (4)
Talanoa Hufanga
Tashaun Gipson
Ji'Ayir Brown
George Odum
Specialists (3)
Jake Moody
Mitch Wishnowsky
Taybor Pepper