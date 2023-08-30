Trending
49ers set 2023 practice squad, lose three players to waiver claims

By Angelina Martin

Some who didn't make the 49ers' 53-man roster at the cutdown deadline received good news Wednesday as the team announced its initial 16-player practice squad.

Among those were fullback Jack Colletto, an undrafted rookie who was a standout in training camp, and Qwuantrezz Knight, the versatile second-year defensive back who was just edged out for a roster spot.

The 49ers also kept veterans on the squad who are candidates to be elevated on any given week to play in games, including wide receivers Chris Conley and Willie Snead IV, along with defensive tackle T.Y McGill, to name a few. Additionally, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Wednesday the team plans on adding a kicker to the practice squad with Zane Gonzalez placed on IR and Jake Moody dealing with an injury.

San Francisco lost three players who didn't make the 53-man roster to waiver claims, with the Carolina Panthers grabbing defensive back D'Shawn Jamison -- a promising rookie who started out strong in camp but ultimately fizzled out, Shanahan said.

The 49ers also saw offensive tackle Ilm Manning and center Keith Ismael claimed by the Arizona Cardinals, but Shanahan is confident with the practice squad San Francisco has set. And everyone on the squad needs to stay ready.

"I think practice squads are one of the most important things in an NFL building," Shanahan told reporters. "Thank God we have 16 [players] now instead of 10. That used to make it so much harder, but that's how you develop guys and that's usually your third string."

Here's the 49ers' initial practice squad for the 2023 NFL season:

San Francisco 49ers

DL       Alex Barrett 

FB       Jack Colletto  

WR     Chris Conley 

DL       Marlon Davidson  

TE       Troy Fumagalli 

OL       Alfredo Gutierrez*  

RB      Brian Hill 

CB      Qwuantrezz Knight  

OL       Corey Luciano  

WR     Tay Martin 

DL       T.Y. McGill 

LB       Curtis Robinson 

WR     Willie Snead IV  

CB      Tre Swilling  

OL       Leroy Watson IV 

WR     Isaiah Winstead 

* NFL’s International Pathway Program 

