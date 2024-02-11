Trending

Greenlaw suffers torn Achilles in 49ers' Super Bowl loss to Chiefs

By Taylor Wirth

Dre Greenlaw, a key piece to the 49ers' defense, sustained a torn left Achilles in the second quarter of their heartbreaking Super Bowl LVIII loss the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium and he potentially could be out for most of the 2024 NFL season.

Coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed the injury during his postgame press conference after the 49ers' crushing 25-22 overtime loss.

Greenlaw was in a walking boot and using crutches in the locker room after the game.

Greenlaw was ruled out of the game just before halftime after he suffered an Achilles injury as he ran onto the field for the 49ers' defensive drive with 9:16 remaining in the second quarter.

After suffering the injury, Greenlaw was attended to by trainers on San Francisco's sideline before leaving the game on a cart.

Greenlaw initially was questionable to return before the 49ers ruled him out.

Backup linebacker Oren Burks replaced Greenlaw on the following drive in the second quarter.

