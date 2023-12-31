Watch 49ers stars' joyous reaction to Cardinals' win vs. Eagles

The 49ers handled business just in time to witness the Philadelphia Eagles' loss that clinched San Francisco the NFC's No. 1 playoff seed.

Fred Warner thanked the Cardinals 🤣 pic.twitter.com/PhCL44ihIC — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 31, 2023

Deebo, George, and Brandon were all of us celebrating the Cardinals 😂



pic.twitter.com/8CtKA5H0Jd — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 31, 2023

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Following the 49ers' 27-10 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday At FedExField, players including George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk gathered together in the tunnel to watch Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner score the game-winning touchdown on the phone of the San Francisco Chronicle's Mike Silver (h/t Tracy Sandler)

The group of dynamic offensive weapons erupted with joy as Conner crossed the goal line, effectively vaulting the 49ers into a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the playoffs.

Arizona's win capped off an incredible day for San Francisco's star-studded trio, who each had something to celebrate during the 49ers' dominant win over the Commanders.

Kittle eclipsed the single-season 1,000 receiving-yard mark for the third time in his NFL career, the first time he has reached that milestone since 2019.

Samuel recorded his 12th total touchdown of the 2023 season, finishing the day with 72 total yards while averaging 11.7 yards per carry on three rushing attempts.

Aiyuk continued his dominant campaign with his seventh 100-yard receiving game of the season, extending his season total to 1,317 receiving yards, the highest single-season total by a 49ers wide receiver since Anquan Boldin recorded 1,062 receiving yards in 2019.

With the 49ers' Week 18 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams now having no bearing on their postseason seeding, San Francisco can focus on getting healthy and preparing for the NFC playoffs that will run through Santa Clara.



Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast