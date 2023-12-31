49ers clinch NFC's No. 1 seed with win over Commanders, Eagles' loss

The 49ers clinched the NFC's No. 1 playoff seed, guaranteeing a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

San Francisco's 27-10 victory over the Washington Commanders on Sunday at FedExField accounted for half of the equation. However, the 49ers also received help from a division rival.

The Arizona Cardinals' 35-31 win over the Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field dropped Philadelphia to 11-5 on the season and sealed San Francisco's spot as the NFC's No. 1 seed. The Eagles' loss means that regardless of the outcome of Week 18's slate of games, the 49ers maintain a tie-breaker advantage due to a head-to-head win over Philadelphia in Week 13, even if both teams finish the regular season with the same record.

The 49ers' path to securing the No. 1 seed became much clearer following a controversial two-point attempt in the Dallas Cowboys' 20-19 win over the Detroit Lions on Saturday night. With the close loss to the Cowboys, the Lions dropped out of contention for the NFC's top seed.

Implications of Detroit's controversial Saturday night loss:



🏈If Detroit had won, it would have secured, at worst, the No. 2 seed in the NFC with another win next week.



🏈If Detroit had won last night and again in Week 18, and if SF lost one game, the Lions would have claimed… pic.twitter.com/Eto3N6nl0Q — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2023

Had the Lions beaten the Cowboys, they would have locked up the No. 1 seed with a win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18 and a 49ers loss to the Rams. Now, the 49ers' result against the Rams will hold no bearing on the final NFC playoff picture, meaning San Francisco effectively can have two bye weeks to get healthy and prepare for a playoff run.

The last time the 49ers had the No. 1 seed was during the 2019 NFL season, with San Francisco winning both its home playoff games on its way to an appearance in Super Bowl LIV.

