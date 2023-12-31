Kittle records third 1,000-yard receiving season, his first since 2019

George Kittle’s connection with Brock Purdy almost was immediate. And now it has led to the 49ers tight end’s first 1,000-yard receiving season since 2019.

Kittle’s second reception Sunday -- an 18-yarder in the second quarter against the Washington Commanders -- put him over 1,000 yards in a season for the third time in his seven-year NFL career. He entered the game needing just 9 yards to make it, and had a 6-yard catch in the first quarter to draw closer to the mark.

After Brandon Aiyuk recorded his second consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season in San Francisco's Week 14 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, the 49ers wide receiver and Kittle now are the franchise's first 1,000-yard-receiving duo in a season since Terrell Owens and Jerry Rice in 1998 (h/t ESPN's Nick Wagoner).

Kittle revealed Thursday that he strives for 1,000 receiving yards each season.

"Yeah. I mean, my goal every year is 1,000 yards, 10 touchdowns," Kittle said. "That's a goal I set for myself ever since my second year. My tight ends coach made me do that. And I love having that mindset, having something to strive for. Is it the most important thing? No, winning is. But it's a fun little box you can check and definitely looks good. If you can have 1,000 yards, it definitely means you're contributing to the team in a big way."

Kittle needs four more TDs to reach his scoring goal, and considering how well he and Purdy work together, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him do that, too. That would leave just a 49ers Super Bowl championship on Kittle’s to-do list this season.