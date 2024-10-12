Why Orlovsky sees shades of Mahomes during Purdy's ‘career' moment

A former NFL signal-caller is confident 49ers star Brock Purdy is playing the best football of his professional career – and he believes aspects of it have entered Patrick Mahomes territory.

On Friday's "NFL Live" episode, ESPN's Dan Orlovsky brashly explained why he believes Purdy is in the midst of a career moment.



“This is the best of Brock Purdy’s career,” Orlovsky told Ryan Clark. “These first six weeks because of the injuries he’s had to deal with and all of the different pieces, the offensive line has been in flux. [It’s] the most consistent football of his career.”

In Orlovsky’s favor, Purdy was lights out in San Francisco’s road win against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night at Lumen field, completing 18 of 28 passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions. His passer rating was an impressive 129.3.

The 49ers’ signal-caller also threw a pair of picture-perfect touchdown passes to tight end George Kittle, influencing Orlovsky to call Purdy the NFC's best player at the position outside of the Minnesota Vikings -- and former San Francisco quarterback -- Sam Darnold.

“The timing of their pass game right now is as consistent as it's been since Brock Purdy took over,” Orlovsky added. “Some of the throws to Kittle in the end zone are absolutely flawless. I would say that outside of Sam Darnold, he’s probably playing the best football of any NFC quarterback right now.”

This season, Purdy has opted for more of a playmaker role, and his league-leading 3.17 seconds to throw shows for it.

And that's exactly where Orlovsky's Purdy-Mahomes comparison comes into play.

“The second thing is this, and I know that this is big: He's entered into the Patrick Mahomes category when it comes to backbreaking runs with his legs," Orlovsky concluded. " ... So many times we say that about Patrick. It’s like, ‘Gotta get off the field.’ [He then] breaks your back with a scramble. He’s kind of entered that world where his legs have become such a pivotal piece in massive moments."

Whether you agree or not, Orlovsky builds a valid argument.

