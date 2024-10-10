How Reed, Seahawks plan to exploit Purdy's slow release time

Jarran Reed is hopeful that the Seattle Seahawks will take advantage of Brock Purdy’s slow release time Thursday at Lumen Field.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the 31-year-old defensive tackle shared how he envisions the Seahawks exploiting Purdy’s time to throw, which stands at a whopping, league-high 3.15 seconds.

To Reed, it will be a team effort.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“I think that comes from all 11 players on the field doing their job,” Reed told reporters. “Hopefully we can do that same thing.”

This season, the Seahawks have amassed 17 sacks through five games, ranking fifth in the NFL.

Meanwhile, Purdy’s style of play has taken a drastic change, with the 49ers signal-caller – intentionally or not — distancing himself from a ball distributor and instead taking longer to throw.

If it were up to Reed, he’d like to see Purdy continue holding on to the football longer, which will only give him and his defensive teammates more time to place pressure on San Francisco’s quarterback.

“Hopefully he holds up some more so that we can get to him and get some sacks going, but we have to stop the run first,” Reed added.

Now, Reed does make a valuable point: The 49ers’ run game can be a saving grace for Purdy.

Third-year running back Jordan Mason has had success on the ground through five weeks while filling in for injured Christian McCaffrey.

Mason has 536 rushing yards this season, which is the most for a San Francisco running back through the first five games of a season in franchise history.

And although Mason’s effective running of the ball hasn’t managed to bring down Purdy’s release time, there’s hope it can take a toll on Seattle’s defense.

Surely, Purdy will take what he can get as he attempts to get back to his old ways.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast